WATCH: Syracuse celebrates Puerto Rico with flag raising

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — To celebrate the anniversary of Puerto Rico officially becoming a commonwealth of the United States of America, The City of Syracuse raised the Puerto Rican flag above city hall on Friday.

Mayor Ben Walsh, along with Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, declared July 23, 2021, Puerto Rican Constitution Day.

The Jones Act was signed in 1917 declaring all people born in Puerto Rico to be named official American citizens. Puerto Rico became a commonwealth 34 years later on July 25, 1952.

According to previous census data, nearly 8,000, or just over 5 percent of the city’s population is Puerto Rican.

