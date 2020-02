SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Brycen Goodine’s last second basket helped to lift Syracuse to a 75-73 win over Wake Forest.

Hear what Jim Boeheim had to say following Syracuse thrilling win over the Demon Deacons.

SU improves to 14-9 overall (7-5 in the ACC). Syracuse returns to action on Tuesday when they host NC State.