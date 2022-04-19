SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSY-TV) — Exciting news for music fans.

Syracuse Jazz Fest founder Frank Malfitano has announced the return of Jazz Fest to downtown Syracuse. The event is scheduled for three nights, June 23 through June 25. About 20 clubs will feature music on that Thursday night, and Jazz Fest returns to the main stage in Clinton Square on Friday and Saturday nights.

Jazz Fest was a staple of Central New York life for 35 years, but has been on hiatus for five years. The comeback is possible through sponsorship funding from Amazon and city, county, and state governments.

Here’s the schedule for the three-day festival. You can get artist profiles and more information at SyracuseJazzFest.com

Thursday, June 23

Jazz Fest opening night! Many of CNY’s most talented musicians will perform at 20 venues around downtown. More information on these performances will be shared when available.

Friday, June 24

4 p.m. — Salt City Jazz Collective

5:45 p.m. — Sheila Jordan Trio

7:30 p.m. — David Sanborn Electric Band

9:15 p.m. — Average White Band

Saturday, June 25