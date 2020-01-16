WATCH: Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh delivers his ‘State of the City’ address

CONSUMER REPORTS -- If winter weather has you dreaming of a warmer vacation spot, maybe you’re considering a timeshare. It might sound like a good option, and buying one is often easy. But getting out of one of those contracts can be tricky. That's where timeshare exit companies say they can help. But as Consumer Reports reveals, those exit plans aren’t always foolproof.

Exit companies often make the sweeping promise that they can get you out of a timeshare contract, but that often comes with a hefty upfront price.