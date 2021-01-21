Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh delivers State of the City on Thursday

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh delivered the State of the City address on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The theme for Walsh’s speech this year was “Standing Strong.”

Walsh chose the Salt City Market for his address because he says it embodies the vision he has for the city.

The mayor says he’s focused a lot during his term on service delivery and recognizes the improvements that have been made. Walsh points to services like city street paving, financial counseling services, infrastructure improvements, and sidewalk improvements as examples of the success Syracuse has had.

Common Council President Helen Hudson introduced Walsh. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 State of the City was live-streamed.

Watch the full State of the City below: