(WSYR-TV) -- For the last 30 years, the nonprofit Karing Kitchen has worked to meet the needs of the community. Housed in the basement of the Oneida First United Methodist Church, with so many people out of work, the need for Karing Kitchen has never been greater.

"We see people that still haven't gotten their unemployment a year later, still haven't gotten their stimulus check a year later," explained Melissa King, a NewsChannel 9 Remarkable Women Finalist. "Just today, someone came up, 'Are you open? What's going on because we need food'."