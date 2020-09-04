Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh holds briefing on Friday to give update on several topics

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh gave an update on several topics, including:

COVID-19

City Services

Crime Statistics

Police Reform Agenda Updated

Parking Violation Amnesty Program

Adopt-A-Block Program

On COVID-19, Mayor Walsh says the positive cases have been holding steady across the city, and have been under 1% for about six weeks. Walsh says he is proud of the work that Syracuse University and Le Moyne College have done in testing students for the virus. He hopes students will continue social distancing and wearing masks to prevent any outbreaks.

Walsh did touch on the COVID found in wastewater from a dorm room on the SU campus. He said that is why those checks are in place, and is happy with how the situation is being handled.

Mayor Walsh also talked about some of the reductions in spending the city will have to face. He says there is an $18.1 million spending reduction plan in place, and more than 400 city employees will be affected. Walsh believed the only way this budget deficit can be fixed is with federal help from Washington, D.C., which is something New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo has been saying for weeks.

In some good news, Meachem Ice Rink will be open for hockey drills and clinics. The indoor rink is open year-round and many local organizations use the facility.

Walsh also said that extended dining on weekends in Armory Square will continue on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through the end of September.

The mayor also announced a parking ticket amnesty program. Beginning Tuesday, there will be a searchable database online where people can see if they have an outstanding ticket. The database will be searchable by license plate number, and the city hopes to collect about a million dollars in revenue.

If you missed the briefing, you can watch it on Mayor Walsh’s Facebook page or click the player below: