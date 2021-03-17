Elderly woman found dead in an apartment on James Street in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating the death of a woman in an apartment at 753 James Street.

Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner says police were called for a status check just after 1 p.m. and found an elderly woman who was dead. Her identity has not been released.

The chief tells us that this is a very undesirable location. And that several city resources have been spent here.



He and @BenWalsh44 have been working with the property’s management



Buckner says the Skyline Apartments at the corner of Lodi and James Streets is one of the city’s most undesirable locations. He says his officers and other city resources spend most of their time at the building at 753 James Street.

The building is managed by Green Skyline Apartments, LLC and the chief says that the location has a laundry list of issues. He calls it frustrating that management has not done enough to stop the criminal activity.

“This is not been just a police situation. We have had codes, fires and a number of different departments have been working with us to attempted to get this location under control,” Buckner said during the briefing.

Mayor Ben Walsh released this statement:

“I am sickened by this senseless act of violence and I grieve for the victim and her loved ones. I know Chief Buckner and the Syracuse Police Department are doing everything they can to find and hold accountable whoever is responsible. I spoke with the Chief at the scene earlier this afternoon, and he will provide updates as they become available. The management of Skyline Apartments has been the focus of increased enforcement for health, housing and safety concerns in recent months. I’m angry over what the people who live there have been put through and are now experiencing. We will use every authority available to us to make the Skyline a safer place for its residents and our entire community.” Mayor Ben Walsh

Watch Buckner’s briefing below: