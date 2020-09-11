Syracuse Police Department holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department held its annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony this morning.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony had limited attendance. NewsChannel 9 attended the event and will post the ceremony in full later today.

