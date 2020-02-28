WATCH: Syracuse spectators to the blizzard east of Lake Ontario, stays cold and windy

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY:

Colder air is in place over New York and the Northeast, so lake effect snow continues.

Winds are out of the west-southwest for much of Friday and that places the heaviest lake effect well north of Syracuse over parts of Jefferson, Lewis and extreme northern Oswego counties.

Outside the main band of lake effect look for some snow showers from time to time with just a coating to an inch or so.

BLIZZARD CONDITIONS EXPECTED EAST OF LAKE ONTARIO FRIDAY:

-Strong band of lake effect remains east of Lake Ontario, the Tug Hill, and portions of the North County.

-Snowfall rates in the heart of the band 2-4” per hour.

-Wind gusts 40+mph.

-Visibility less than ¼ mile to near zero.

-Dangerous travel conditions, especially on I-81 and Rt. 11 between Pulaski and Watertown.

FRIDAY NIGHT – SATURDAY:

The band of lake snow to the north will try to drift south into the Syracuse area Friday night into Saturday as winds shift to more of a northwesterly direction.

The band will move fairly quickly and not leave much time to accumulate much. It appears the accumulation will be light, say 1-4” Friday night. But, be on guard for changeable weather as the squalls move through the Syracuse area.

Expect periods of snow showers throughout the day Saturday. It’s still cold and breezy, but not nearly as windy as it’s been. Temperatures will struggle to reach 20 degrees.

LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING:

Also, thanks to the gusty west winds at times reaching 50 mph into Friday combined with above normal lake levels some lakeshore flooding and erosion is looking more and more likely. The National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Warning as a result for Oswego and Jefferson counties through 11 am Friday.