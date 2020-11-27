WATCH: Syracuse’s 1st virtual tree lighting

(WSYR-TV) — Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the City of Syracuse will not host a public Christmas tree lighting event this year. Instead, they are hosting a virtual event, which you can watch above starting at 6 p.m.

The event normally takes place in Clinton Square. The virtual event this year is scheduled to be one hour long.

With the disruption presented by COVID-19 this year, more than ever, our community needs a way to celebrate our annual tree lighting in Clinton Square. I want to thank Cumulus Media for stepping forward and helping us keep this Christmas tree lighting tradition alive. Cumulus is working with our team in Parks and Recreation to create a program that will be a memorable experience for people in a safe and entertaining way this year. Home for the Holidays will, once again, showcase our community, its diversity and the holiday spirit that radiates across the City during this time of year.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh

There will be virtual entertainment including:

  • AJR
  • Shaed
  • Latin/Soul Trombone Player Melissa Gardiner
  • TrumpTight 315
  • Syracuse City Ballet

There will also be a number of special appearances from local performance groups.

