SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hanukkah begins at sundown Thursday and it will be marked locally by the lighting of the Menorah in downtown Syracuse at 4:30 p.m.
The lighting of the Menorah will be streamed live within this story around 4:30 p.m.
It’s the 39th year Chabad-Lubavitch of CNY will be lighting up Syracuse with its “Let There Be Light” Hanukkah campaign.
The large public Hanukkah Menorah in Clinton Square is the Flagship Menorah.
On the first night of Hanukkah, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh will be joining Rabbi Rapoport at the Menorah lighting.
Hanukkah ends Friday evening, December 18.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Fight between 3 men Saturday night in Syracuse leads to 1 man in the hospital and another arrested
- Onondaga County Medical Society honors late LaFayette doctor
- WATCH: Onondaga County Exec. updates residents on COVID-19 cases
- WATCH: Syracuse’s Menorah lighting scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday
- Ellen DeGeneres diagnosed with COVID-19
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App