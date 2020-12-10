WATCH: Syracuse’s Menorah lighting scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hanukkah begins at sundown Thursday and it will be marked locally by the lighting of the Menorah in downtown Syracuse at 4:30 p.m.

The lighting of the Menorah will be streamed live within this story around 4:30 p.m.

It’s the 39th year Chabad-Lubavitch of CNY will be lighting up Syracuse with its “Let There Be Light” Hanukkah campaign.

The large public Hanukkah Menorah in Clinton Square is the Flagship Menorah.

On the first night of Hanukkah, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh will be joining Rabbi Rapoport at the Menorah lighting.

Hanukkah ends Friday evening, December 18.