SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Well Tuesday wasn’t warm by any means but certainly not as cold as Valentine’s Day was in CNY. It’s even milder/spring-like the next couple of days.

OVERNIGHT:

Temperatures free fall Tuesday evening but should stop dropping within a few degrees of 10 for most before a breeze starts up overnight. This breeze is expected to cause temperatures to rise well into the upper teens to low 20s for much of CNY by Wednesday morning!

WEDNESDAY:

We really warm up more so Wednesday thanks to a gusty southerly wind pushing temperatures well into the 40s during the afternoon!

Now we will caution you that it won’t feel that warm thanks to a gusty southerly wind between 15 and 30 mph. The higher elevations could have gusts as high as 40 to 50 mph! If you can tolerate the wind, it won’t be that bad of a day to enjoy the milder weather since it’ll be a dry day under a good deal of sunshine.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Wednesday night is windy and mild with temperatures remaining in the 40s for most! There probably will be a few rain showers moving in towards morning too, especially north and west of Syracuse.

Near record warmth should be felt Thursday, but some rain does move in during the day which may lead to localized flooding late this week.