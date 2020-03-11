WATCH: Temperatures drop to feel more like March

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

WEDNESDAY:

We’ve gotten away with a light jacket (or no jacket at all!) the last few days, but now it’s time to dig out the warmer coat. This morning’s temperatures are quite chilly in the 20s and 30s.

We expect some sunshine early in the day with increasing clouds in the afternoon.

Temperatures are back in the 40s in the afternoon, but that is actually more seasonable for this time of year.

Earlier we thought there could be a stray rain or snow shower at night, but that looks less likely now.

THURSDAY:

High pressure builds into northern New England later Wednesday night into Thursday.  The clockwise winds around the high means a south-southeast wind over central New York on Thursday and a return of slightly milder air.

It remains dry Thursday, but an approaching frontal system means some rain showers for the end of the week.

