WATCH: Temperatures moderate Thursday but is that the start of a true thaw?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The snow get puts on the backburner for another day while the bitter cold loosens its grip Thursday.

Wednesday was another frigid January day across CNY. Many spots started the day well below zero! For Syracuse, this was the 6th time the mercury dropped below zero this month!

OVERNIGHT:

High pressure is drifting just to our east and causing a shift in our winds here in Central New York. After midnight, a light southeast breeze is expected to kick up pushing temperatures for just about everyone above zero by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY:

High pressure continues to slide east of CNY which leads to more of a southerly then southwesterly breeze and more tolerable/seasonable air come Thursday afternoon. Highs for much of Central New York should be well into the 20s to near 30!

Yes, there will be a southerly breeze of about 10 to 15 mph making it feel like the teens Thursday afternoon, but still not too bad compared to what we’ve dealt with at times this winter.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

A coating to an inch or two of snow is expected for many late Thursday night into at least the start of Friday ahead of and with another arctic cold front. Lows Thursday night, before the front passes through, will be pretty balmy for late January standards (20s). After starting in the 20s Friday morning, temperatures drop into the teens during the afternoon Friday as the arctic air settles back in.

Then, our focus turns to a major winter storm developing near the East Coast Friday afternoon into the start of the weekend. Does the storm impact CNY with any snow?? Find out here.