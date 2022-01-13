WATCH: Temperatures set to tumble in Central New York; how low do wind chills get?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – I’m sure many enjoyed the milder air Wednesday in CNY, but it won’t be long before the next blast of arctic air arrives.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

An arctic cold front slowly moves into and through CNY after midnight Thursday with some snow showers. There may be a coating to an inch or two of snow between late Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

Lows Thursday night drop into the upper teens to low 20s by sunrise Friday, and northerly wind starts to pick up too towards Friday morning too.

FRIDAY:

Behind the arctic front, temperatures will start within a few degrees of 20 sunrise Friday and continue to drop during the day. By sunset, readings will likely be close to 10!

In addition to the frigid air, a gusty north-northeast wind of 15 to 25 mph will drop wind chills below zero again Friday afternoon.

Some lake effect flurries/light snow showers should also be around mainly west of Syracuse and I-81.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY:

We stay in the freezer right into the weekend, but at least it’s mainly dry/quiet…Cold looks to peak Friday night through Saturday with temperatures likely dropping well below zero for many, including Syracuse Friday night. Lows should range from near 0 across the Finger Lakes where lake clouds and flurries persist to 5 to 10 below zero in the Syracuse area to 10 to 20 below zero north and east of Syracuse!!

A 10 to 15 mph north-northeast breeze Friday night into Saturday only accentuates the dangerous cold likely driving wind chills down into the teens and 20s below zero over the Finger Lakes and as much as 30 below from Syracuse east and north!! This kind of cold can cause frost bite on exposed skin in 15 minutes or less! Wind chill advisories/warnings have been issued because of this for most, if not all of CNY during this time frame.

Despite a fair amount of sunshine Syracuse north and east bound, highs on Saturday are only expected to top out in the low to mid-single digits! If you are going out be sure to bundle up and limit your time outdoors.

After another subzero, breath-taking cold night, -5 to -15 for many, Saturday night and start to Sunday, we do recover with highs closer to 20 Sunday under some more sunshine and lighter winds.

The end of the holiday weekend is starting to come into better focus and is looking more and more like a nor’easter could impact the region.