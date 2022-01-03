WATCH: Temperatures to moderate in CNY yet snow is in the forecast

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Bundle up! The coldest air mass of the season thus far is overhead but is departing soon.

OVERNIGHT:

Other than some lake clouds for CNY and a bit of light snow/flurries up near Lake Ontario, tonight looks to be quiet and cold once again. Lows drop into the teens for most, but single digits will be felt north and east of Syracuse. With a bit of a breeze, we would expect temperatures to rise overnight.

TUESDAY:

The cold was quick to arrive but is also going to be quick to depart thanks to a southerly flow of milder air on the backside of high pressure drifting east of us for the middle of the week.

Under some more sunshine and a moderating southerly breeze, Tuesday’s high temperatures should jump well into the 30s to possibly 40 for a few with enough sun.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Tuesday night is breezy and not as cold thanks to the breeze and a milder air mass overhead. Under a partly cloudy sky, readings should not dip below the mid to upper 20s for most, and temperatures will probably actually rise a bit overnight.

WEDNESDAY:

It turns even milder for Wednesday with the southerly wind continuing under increasing clouds. Highs for the middle of the week are expected to climb into the 40s!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT-THURSDAY:

A cold front comes through Central New York Wednesday night which helps usher in colder air and sets the stage for lake effect snow. The winds are going to settle in out of the west-southwest later Wednesday night through Thursday which puts any significant snow well north of Syracuse. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Jefferson and Lewis Counties.

For the rest of Central New York, including Syracuse, there will be snow showers around with little if any accumulation expected through Thursday.

Don’t worry winter lovers, it appears it’s going to turn at least somewhat wintry again later in the week! The big question for the end of the week for CNY is how snowy will it be? Stay tuned for updates…