WATCH: Thawing out briefly today, but bitter chill returns soon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The cold air is temporarily on pause today.

THIS AFTERNOON:

A brief January thaw occurs today! A strong southwesterly breeze helps warm CNY to around 40 degrees this afternoon.

First, a warm front brought some slight snow/flurries to the area this morning, especially north of Syracuse with a light accumulation in and around the Tug Hill.

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure is tracking to our north during the day. The cold front attached to this system is scheduled to move across CNY after sunset this evening. This is when we will see some rain/snow showers passing by.

Then, we say good-bye to the warmth for a while.

TONIGHT:

Rain and snow showers transition to a little lake snow tonight initially east of the Lake Ontario and then dropping south into the Syracuse area and Finger Lakes. A coating to an inch or two of snow is possible for many, including Syracuse by Thursday morning.

In the wake of the front, is another shot of arctic air for the last half of the week. It won’t be quite as cold as we experienced this past weekend but pretty close.

THURSDAY – FRIDAY:

A bit of limited lake snow is around Syracuse and the Finger Lakes much of Thursday thanks to a brisk northwest wind. Another coating to an inch or two of fluffy snow is possible in spots around and west of Syracuse Thursday.

Highs will only be in the mid-teens, but with the wind factored in the ‘feels like’ temperature in the afternoon ends up close to zero or even lower.

Friday is expected to be even colder despite a good deal of sunshine!