WATCH: The daily White House COVID-19 briefing

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- With the uncertainties associated with COVID-19, many families are wondering how they're going to get their hands on basic necessities. As the pandemic continues to grow, one of those basic needs that are hard to come by is diapers.

The CNY Diaper Bank, a local nonprofit organization that ensures all CNY families have access to diapers, started a crisis fund to keep up with the growing demand.