WATCH: The sun is out now, but snow returns tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

WEDNESDAY:

Enjoy the sun today! It’s been a couple of days since we’ve seen it. Highs will reach the mid to upper 30s.

Another bigger storm system, but not as big as last Friday, will affect the region starting late tonight into Thursday with snow and possibly a little bit of a wintry mix on Thursday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT – THURSDAY:

It stays quiet until about 10 or 11pm. That’s when snow from a moisture laden storm moving into the Northeast arrives.

There still is little a bit of uncertainty about how this storm will impact CNY with regards to the precipitation type. But we’re more confident that the snow/rain cutoff stays just south of Syracuse, closer to the Rt. 20 corridor. This continuing trend puts Syracuse in a colder and slightly snowier solution.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

– Snow develops from south to north after 10 Wednesday evening.

– Precipitation will likely be mainly snow late Wednesday night into Thursday.

– Heaviest precipitation occurs late Wednesday night into the start of Thursday.

-Thursday morning’s commute will be impacted. Plan for extra time.

– Snow tapers to scattered snow showers mid to late Thursday morning and may mix with a little light wintry mix that could produce a glazing of ice in spots.

– Snow accumulations will likely range from about 3 to 6” for most.

– This storm will not produce nearly as much snow as we saw last Friday.

END OF THE WEEK:

Again, it will turn very cold and blustery in the wake of this system to round out the week for Valentine’s Day. With the blast of colder air there will be some limited lake effect snow around Thursday night into Friday south and southeast of Lake Ontario. Highs on Friday will only be in the teens with wind chills at or below zero at times too!