by: Dave Longley
Posted: Mar 11, 2023 / 11:33 AM EST
Updated: Mar 11, 2023 / 12:07 PM EST
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Everyone’s a little Irish in Syracuse on parade day.
It’s the 41st Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade – Running Through Tipperary
Click on the player above to watch a live stream or to watch the entire parade broadcast.
