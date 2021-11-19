WATCH: The weekend starts dry but how long does rain hold off?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

OVERNIGHT:

Overnight we see some clearing and diminishing winds. The combination of the two allows temperatures drop into the 20s for most. Brrrr.

SATURDAY:

High pressure provides a decent Saturday for CNY. We start the day with some cold sunshine and then see increasing clouds in the afternoon.

Overall, it’s quite seasonable with highs in the mid 40s and it’s a dry day.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Saturday night won’t be quite as cold as Friday night was.

High pressure is moving east and a low pressure system is moving into the Great Lakes. What this means for us is a cloudy but quiet night.

SUNDAY:

The tail end of the weekend does look rather gray. Good news is it looks like our next round of precipitation holds off until later in the day. More dry time to take advantage of!

We have a pretty good breeze our of the south Sunday, and with some breaks in the clouds midday, we are hopeful the temperatures manage 50°.

Closer to sunset, we’ll notice rain arriving from the south and west. This will continue to overspread CNY Sunday night.

