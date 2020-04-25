WATCH: Today is the pick day of the weekend!

Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SATURDAY:

The weekend looks split in Central New York with Saturday being the pick day.

Expect high pressure to protect us through the day. Enjoy some sun but make sure you’re practicing social distancing! Highs will be near 60 (which is seasonable for this time of year, although it may feel like a mini heatwave instead).

 SATURDAY NIGHT:

An area of low pressure slides up near the East Coast Saturday night. It will be close enough to us to provide rain showers as we wake up Sunday morning.

SUNDAY:

That low pressure will continue to provide a chilly rain, heavy at times in the afternoon Sunday. It’ll be a raw day with a midday high in the mid 40s and a steady northeast wind.

As temperatures fall back into the 30s, it looks like a slushy snow late Sunday/Sunday night over the higher terrain. Some hilltops could wake up to a coating to an inch or two by Monday morning.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

