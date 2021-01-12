WATCH: Touch of light snow/flurries for the majority of CNY tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TONIGHT:

Another weak trough/disturbance will scoot through this evening and is producing a few snow showers and flurries and even a touch of patchy freezing drizzle too. So if you are out and about this evening watch out for some slick spots, especially in parking lots and sidewalks. Little to no snow accumulation expected for much of Central New York.

There will also be a bit more light lake snow likely occurring between about Pulaski and Watertown/A-bay including the Western Tug Hill. In these areas another coating to 2 or 3 inches of snow is probable tonight. Lows will range from 25 to 30.

SNOWFALL EXPECTED THROUGH THE START OF WEDNESDAY

WEDNESDAY:

The weather looks quiet for most under a mostly cloudy sky Wednesday. There could be a few more snow showers to start the day off the northeast end of the lake between Watertown and A-bay, but all in all it should be quiet and fairly mild as highs reach the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The sky will remain mostly cloudy Wednesday night with possibly a snow shower or touch of freezing drizzle, especially across the higher terrain towards sunrise Thursday in advance of another little trough/disturbance. Lows will be in the low 30s.

THURSDAY:

Other than a few snow showers possibly mixed with rain Thursday morning and midday, the weather looks pretty uneventful again with highs around 40.

FRIDAY:

It turns even milder Friday and stays dry most, if not all of the day before some rain and snow move near and especially after sundown Friday. Highs will be in the 40s.

