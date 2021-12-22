WATCH: Tracking lake effect snow across CNY for the rest of the night

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Lake effect is back and although a big snowfall is not expected for Central New Yok Wednesday night it could slow down your travels.

WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT:

Narrow bands of lake effect snow continue off the southeast end of Lake Ontario overnight as winds remain out of the northwest. A Winter Weather Advisory is up for Wayne county until 5 am Thursday.

Two to four inches of snow is expected in the most persistent snows in that band somewhere between Auburn and the Syracuse area. Roads in and around the lake snow will probably become at least somewhat slick and sloppy too with reduced visibility at times too.

Elsewhere across Central New York Wednesday night look for a couple inches or less from snow showers.

Lows drop into the mid-20s Wednesday night.

THURSDAY:

Any lingering lake effect snow winds down Thursday morning, but clouds remain rather stubborn the rest of the day. We can’t rule out some peeks of sun, but it looks like clouds have the upper hand.

Temperatures are seasonably chilly in the low 30s for most.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

As milder gets ready to return to Central New York, a widespread area of light snow will streak across the region. Accumulations by morning of 1-3” look likely.

FRIDAY:

Weather is mainly quiet on Christmas Eve Day with maybe some residual flurries to kick off Friday in spots. All in all, it’s a good day for travel across CNY. Highs on Friday top out well into the 30s.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND:

A weakening storm system will send some precipitation our way later Friday night into Christmas Day. But unfortunately for those looking for a White Christmas, it does not look too good for most in CNY at this point.

It appears that any wintry mix and snow that may occur at the onset of precipitation Friday night, especially north and east of Syracuse likely turns to a little light rain and or drizzle for Christmas Day for most.

Areas that have the best chance of seeing snow on the ground Christmas Day will be up across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks and North Country. Keep your fingers cross and dreaming of that White Christmas in the meantime. For the rest of us, the only hope is that any of the snow that falls early in the week doesn’t melt away.

At least it appears it’s going to be easy getting around to families on Christmas Day across the region.

Highs Christmas Day should top out in the low 40s or so, followed by a colder and brisk Sunday with highs back into the 30s with at least a little snow possible to end the weekend.