BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Smoke took over Main Street and agencies across multiple counties responded to the scene of a fire spreading across at least four buildings in Boonville on Tuesday night.

A fire broke out at 135 Main Street around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, which has other wood buildings standing side by side with it. Reports from the scene also say the buildings are at risk of collapsing.