WATCH: Tranquil and not too cold tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TONIGHT:

The weather looks mainly quiet tonight with a mostly cloudy sky and maybe a passing flurry or two. It will not be too cold either with lows in the low 30s for most, but if you are out and about late tonight into the start of Monday watch out for icy spots on untreated surfaces since temperatures will be close to freezing.

MONDAY:

Winter officially starts at 5:02 AM across CNY and the Northern Hemisphere as the sun’s direct rays will be shining over the Tropic of Capricorn or 23.5 degrees south latitude in the Southern Hemisphere.

The weather will be pretty uneventful to officially start winter and the short week for many with clouds and breaks of sun possibly developing during the day! Highs will be in the upper 30s to possibly touching 40 with enough sun.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Unfortunately, clouds will increase Monday evening in advance of a clipper that will be racing in later Monday night with a bit of light snow. This will probably make it tough to view the ‘Great Conjunction’ (Christmas Star) of Jupiter and Saturn about an hour or so after sunset in the southwest sky.

There still could be a few breaks in the clouds and if so maybe you will get lucky to have a view of the two biggest planets in our solar system right next to each other. Click here for more information on this celestial event.

TUESDAY:

In the wake of Monday night’s clipper system, it will turn colder and brisk with some snow showers expected Tuesday. There may be a slushy coating to an inch or so of snow on Tuesday, especially over the hills, but again this will not be anything significant for CNY. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid-30s, but wind chills will be in the 20s.

Midweek looks quiet and fairly mild, but things will turn more active for Christmas Eve day and probably Christmas too. Click here for the latest.