Watch: tree splits from wind in Bayberry, falling onto powerlines and narrowly missing SUV

BAYBERRY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– A video of a tree splitting from stormy weather shows the tree falling into powerlines, narrowly missing vehicles driving by on the street.
Seen in the video below, the tree caused the power lines to spark, catching the tree on fire.
Kody Fike captured the video of his neighbor’s yard, during which all he could do was scream to alert passing cars of the hazard. After the tree fell and caught on fire, Fike and a friend used their cars to block the road until crews showed up.
The aftermath resulted in almost the entire tree needing to be cut up and wires needing to be reworked.