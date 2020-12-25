WATCH: Turning colder with areas of lake snow developing tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)- According to the NYS Mesonet between 1 and 2+ inches of rain fell across New York State Thursday and Thursday night.

NOT A WHITE CHRISTMAS FOR MOST, BUT…

Unfortunately, for those dreaming of that White Christmas it didn’t come true for the most part across CNY. At least there was a little snow in the air at times and a fresh coating of snow did occur during the morning/early afternoon hours, plus the weather was cooperative for anybody that was doing a little traveling too.

CHRISTMAS NIGHT – WEEKEND:

Near and especially after midnight Christmas night it appears some significant lake snow develops on a cold west-southwest wind. This kind of wind direction would keep lake snow off Lake Ontario well north of Syracuse, but there could be a little lake snow affecting the Finger Lakes and Syracuse area at times off Lake Erie.

The current thinking is that most significant lake snow will probably set up somewhere between about Watertown and Pulaski and out over the northern half of the Tug Hill Christmas night. Lake Snow Warnings are now in effect in these areas through the start of Sunday.

Lake snow is expected to continue through at least the first part of the weekend mainly east of Lake Ontario possibly shifting south a bit Saturday night before ending Sunday. In the most persistent snows, a foot or more of snow is a distinct possibility between Watertown and Pulaski compounded by gusty winds making travel very difficult in these areas.

Again, most areas, including Syracuse will not see anything or than a coating to 2 or 3 inches of snow through the weekend.

