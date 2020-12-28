WATCH: Turning colder with lake snow developing and sliding south tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-



A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for areas east and southeast of Lake Ontario, including the Syracuse area tonight into Tuesday.

TONIGHT – TUESDAY:

A band of lake snow will develop this evening east of Lake Ontario and drop south through the Syracuse area mid to late this evening which could drop a coating to an inch or so of snow for many.

Near and especially after midnight tonight another reinforcing cold front will move in and through into Tuesday morning. This front will act as the focal point for a band of lake snow to develop along late tonight and as the front moves south so too will the band of snow late tonight/Tuesday morning.

This band will likely contain at least some briefly heavier snow, 1 to 2” per hour, as it moves through which could very well impact the Tuesday morning commute in and around the Syracuse area.

Since the band will be on the move this should limit the snow accumulations late tonight into Tuesday, but about 2 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts will be possible for many east and southeast of Lake Ontario, including the Syracuse area.

Lesser amounts will fall to the south and west of the Syracuse area across the Central and Southern Finger Lakes thanks to the band weakening and being on the move when it moves through these areas.

Lake effect snow will taper as we progress through Tuesday. It’s brisk and cold with highs only in the 20s and wind chills in the teens.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday night with light winds and temperatures likely dipping into the teens.

WEDNESDAY:

A few rain and snow showers may come through CNY Wednesday with a warm front which will help push temperatures up into the upper 30s Wednesday afternoon.

END OF 2020 AND START OF 2021:

A cold front will zip through the area early Thursday morning with some rain showers that may end as some flurries to start Thursday. Much of Thursday looks to be dry and cool with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Right now New Year’s Eve looks nice and quiet thanks to high pressure building in from the north. Temperatures should chill down into the 20s Thursday night as we ring in 2021.

A stronger storm system will come out of the Deep South and work west of CNY which will set us up for a mainly rain event starting Friday afternoon.

Precipitation MAY begin as a little bit of a wintry mix, especially north and east of Syracuse but for the most part precipitation will fall in the form of rain Friday afternoon and night. Highs on New Year’s Day should be up near 40.