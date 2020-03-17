WATCH: Turning cooler, drier and clearing out tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

Behind this afternoon’s cold front, high pressure will build in quickly tonight into Wednesday. The sky will quickly clear tonight as lows drop into the lower 30s and 20s for most.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure will be in charge yielding plenty of sunshine for at least the start of the day. Highs will warm in the mid to perhaps upper 40s.

There’s a new low pressure system approaching quickly from the south and west later in the day and send high and mid-level clouds into CNY filtering and ultimately blocking the sun as Wednesday afternoon progresses.

Any rain from this fast moving area of low pressure will hold off until after 10 or 11 Wednesday night.