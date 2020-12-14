WATCH: Turns brisk with snow showers developing this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THIS AFTERNOON:

It’s feeling more like December today. There will be some snow showers developing this afternoon as a reinforcing cold front moves through Central New York late this afternoon/early evening. Little to no snow accumulation is expected through sunset.

TONIGHT:

It will be blustery and colder with some limited lake snow tonight. Accumulation by Tuesday morning will be limited to a coating to an inch for most, maybe two inches in a few spots over the higher elevations north and south of Syracuse. Lows will range from 20 to 25.

TUESDAY:

Temperatures get even colder Tuesday, but there will be some sun developing for all. Some lake flurries will linger to start Tuesday mainly south and west of Syracuse. Highs on Tuesday will likely be stuck in the 20s with wind chills mainly in the teens! Bundle up!

Beyond Tuesday there is a chance for a widespread snow midweek as a storm moves along the East Coast. Click here to get our latest thinking.