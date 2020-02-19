WATCH: Two rounds of lake effect snow will impact CNY Wednesday and Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

WEDNESDAY:

The band of lake snow around Syracuse to start the day will likely make a clean sweep south across CNY as another cold front drops through the region. Another 1 to 3 inches is possible Wednesday morning before the band drops south out of the area. This is similar to the snowfall that we experienced Tuesday morning so expect Wednesday morning’s commute to be slow going.

Lighter snow showers are likely midday and afternoon Wednesday.

It will be brisk and colder Wednesday with highs around 30 and wind chills will be in the teens and 20s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY:

Even colder air is moving into central New York Wednesday night. That should help to reorganize the lake effect snow close to Syracuse again. The parameters look more favorable for heavy snow compared to Wednesday morning.

Right now, snowfall around the lake snow Wednesday night through the morning commute Thursday should average 3 to 6 inches with localized totals approaching 10 inches.

Parts of central New York are under a Winter Storm Watch for this round of lake effect. Click here for more.

Lake effect weakens to just a few snow showers Thursday afternoon.

The other story beyond the lake effect Thursday is the cold. It will struggle to reach 20 degrees in the afternoon.