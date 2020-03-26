Onondaga County COVID-19 cases up to 111; McMahon stressing the importance of social distancing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The cases of COVID-19 in Onondaga County have jumped to 111. 31 new cases were reported on Thursday.

The spike in cases has been expected with the backlog of test results coming in. The County received 675 tests in just 24 hours.

“Hopefully this impact will get everybody’s attention.” Ryan McMahon, Onondaga County Executive

The emphasis in every briefing has been the benefit of social distancing. Parks will now be enforcing parking lot capacity to be 1/3 full. Anyone not complying will be towed.

911 dispatch will now take calls and police will respond to complaints about anybody not abiding by social distancing rules.

“We can do our part and we can starve this virus if we work together.” Ryan McMahon, Onondaga County Executive

While giving the demographic breakdown data, McMahon paused before reading the numbers. A problem seen across the country is a rise in cases across the younger demographics. The original stigma of COVID-19 was that it only affected senior citizens. The data shows this just isn’t the case.

Onondaga County’s Positive COVID-19 Cases By Age Group

Hospitals & Surge Capacity

The County has responded and complied with Governor Andrew Cuomo’s request for hospitals to increase their capacity by 50%.

McMahon said the County’s hospital infrastructure is in good shape but emphasizes the fact that this is a fluid situation and they are planning for a worst-case scenario.

Manley Field House on the Syracuse University campus has been announced as a ‘surge site’. The arena provides a big area, with good ventilation, and provides a lot of flexibility to add hospital beds.

Secondary ‘surge sites’ are also being vetted in case they are needed.

Rumors & Scams

A rumor started swirling after “Matilda’s Law” was put into effect. However, there is no travel ban.

Scam artists are taking advantage of the COVID crisis. Don’t give out your social security number. The government won’t call you and ask for your social security.

Sheriff Gene Conway will be joining McMahon to talk in more detail about scams and protecting yourself from these scams during Friday’s 3 p.m. conference.

Important Contacts

315-464-3979 Upstate Triage 24-Hour Hotline | For anyone who does not have a primary care provider or anyone with questions

315-218-1987 Senior Health Hotline | For anyone who needs food assistance

315-446-1220 Child Care Solutions | Daycare needs for essential workers provided free of charge

315-428-2229 VolunteerCNY | For anyone who is looking to volunteer

211 211CNY | Connection to resources in Central New York

EMWeb01@ongov.net | PPE Donations like gloves, medical-grade masks, gowns, etc.

Ongov.net/MedicalVolunteers | Medical Volunteer Signup