WATCH: Very cold with a spray of lake snow continuing tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

The storm that impacted us Saturday and early Saturday night is long gone, but in its wake, cold air is blowing in on a brisk northwest wind producing a spray of lake effect snow into tonight across many parts of CNY, including the Syracuse area.

TONIGHT:



It will be a brisk and very cold night ahead with lake effect snow showers continuing from about Madison County/western part of Oneida Lake and points west across the Finger Lakes. Most areas will pick up about 1 to 3” of lake fluff, but locally higher amounts are possible in the most persistent snows tonight. The bulk of the snow should fall this evening.

Temperatures continue to fall for everyone into the single digits to around 10 with the coldest readings north and east of Syracuse where there will be some clearing late tonight. With about a 5 to 15 mph northwest wind it’ll feel like below 0 in the typical colder spots.

MONDAY:

We begin Monday with probably some lingering lake flurries/light snow showers near and west of Syracuse, but most of the day is dry. It will be the coldest day of the next several though with highs in the low 20s for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday despite some sun expected to shine.

MONDAY NIGHT – TUESDAY:

Other than a touch of lake effect snow shower activity trying to redevelop southeast of Lake Ontario Monday night and then shifting to areas east of the lake on Tuesday, the weather should be pretty uneventful into Tuesday. Lows will range from the mid-single digits to around 10 Monday night and we should feel the mid to perhaps upper 20s for highs Tuesday afternoon.

The area of high pressure building in Monday will scoot to the south and east of CNY mid to late this week and push milder air back into the region with highs getting back into the 30s by Wednesday and possibly flirting with 40 late in the week! It also looks precipitation free mid to late this week too!