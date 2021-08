Courtesy of the Fairmount Fire Department

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –A massive barn fire was caught on camera by the Fairmount Fire Department as fire crews rushed to put it out.

The call went out just before 10 a.m. on Thursday morning along the 6000 block of Van Alstine Road in Camillus. Vibrant, raging flames can be seen shooting out of the building in the video.

It took more than three hours for fire crews to get things under control. There is no word on a cause or if there were any injuries. The investigation is ongoing.