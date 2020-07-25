WATCH: Warm, pleasant summer evening for CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

High pressure will assist in heating us up and keeping us rain-free for the rest of the weekend.

TONIGHT:

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and it will be a little milder and a touch more humid tonight compared to Friday night. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY:

By Sunday, however, dew points are creeping up plus the temperatures likely reaches into the low 90s. Syracuse’s record for the day is 94 set in 1939.

The daytime heating on its own won’t be enough to get showers and storms started. We need an additional ‘trigger’ which will not be around CNY on Sunday.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

It will be a bit breezy, pretty warm and muggy Sunday night under a partly cloudy sky with lows in the low 70s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

That trigger is a cold front approaching Central New York Monday into especially Monday night. Right now it looks like a few scattered showers and storms will be developing Monday, especially north of Syracuse. The cold front will slide in late Monday night/early Tuesday with a better chance of scattered showers and storms during this time frame.

Highs to start the week will be at least in the low 90s with lots of humidity and feel like readings probably reaching 95 to 100°! Needless to say, do what you can to stay cool and hydrated!

Relief arrives during the day Tuesday behind the above mentioned cold front.