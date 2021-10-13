WATCH: Warm weather lasting a bit longer in Central New York

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

It remains unseasonably mild, about 10 to 15 degrees above average, the rest of this week into the start of the weekend across CNY! With highs expected to be in the mid-70s through Saturday, we will only add to the record number of 70+ degree days we’ve already achieved this year.

OVERNIGHT:

More clouds than not are expected overnight with yet another mild night as lows drop only into the mid-50s to around 60. Some patchy fog is likely to develop overnight too.

THURSDAY:

Still feeling more like September rather than October for the last half of the week with intervals of sun Thursday afternoon. Highs Thursday should climb into mid-70s, and it will be a little humid too, especially for October!

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A weakening cold front/trough moves into the area late Thursday night into Friday with scattered showers probable. Lows should be in the upper 50s to around 60.

FRIDAY:

A few showers are expected to be around to end the week under a mostly cloudy sky. Despite the cloud cover and few showers, temperatures are expected to top out well into the 70s to round out the week.

WEEKEND:

It’s a mild and breezy start to Saturday, but then comes the change during the midday/afternoon hours with a strong cold front due to swing through. With the front comes rain and even a few gusty thunderstorms.

Highs Saturday should make the 70s during the morning/midday hours before tumbling back into the 50s towards sunset with a gusty, cool wind too.

The air turns cold enough for some lake effect rain showers Saturday night into Sunday with a continued brisk wind out of the west-northwest that will only add to the October chill Sunday. That gusty wind upwards of 30 mph which unfortunately will bring down some of the fall colors across the state.

The high on Sunday likely struggles to reach 60, but with the wind it’s going to feel like it’s in the 40s to near 50 throughout the day!