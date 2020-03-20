Watch: Warm, windy, and possible storms for the first full day of Spring

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY:

It will be windy and warm for the first full day of spring. Scattered showers are around this morning and linger through midday.

Temperatures warm to near 70! The record high in Syracuse is 79° for Friday which was set back in 2012 and should not be challenged.

A north-south oriented line of heavy rain ahead of a cold front will sweep through Central New York Friday afternoon. There could also be isolated, gusty t-storms develop with that front. We think this line is going to move from the northwest to the southeast between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The biggest threat from any storms that move through Friday will be damaging wind gusts, but thankfully no widespread severe weather is expected at this time.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Behind the front, temperatures will drop to near 50 by 8 p.m. and in the 30s by midnight Friday. The cold front will take most of the moisture away Friday evening but a few snow showers will remain.

Temperatures will end up falling to the 20s by Saturday morning.