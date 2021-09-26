WATCH: Warmer and a bit more humid to start the workweek

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SUNDAY NIGHT:

After a quiet evening in Central New York, clouds increase with a few showers developing towards morning in advance of a warm front. Showers are most likely from Syracuse north. Lows drop into the 50s.

MONDAY:



The start of the week is breezy and milder with scattered showers around as the warm front presses to our north and a cold from approaches us from Southern Canada. In between any showers there should be some breaks to sunshine.

Highs should reach the low to mid 70s depending on how much sun we see. Wile not mid-summer mugginess, Monday will be a touch humid as well.

MONDAY NIGHT

Most of Monday night looks to be dry with a few showers possible towards Tuesday morning with a wave of low pressure sliding along a cold front moving into the region.

TUESDAY:

Monday night’s cold front clears the area quickly Tuesday morning. While there many be a shower from Syracuse south to start the day, the overall trend for Central New York is for us to quickly dry out. It should be pleasant by midafternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

It’s cooler and breezy Tuesday with highs cooling back into the 60s, actually closer to normal for late September.

WEDNESDAY:

A reinforcing shot of cool air arrives in Central New York Wednesday. The leading edge is a trough of low pressure that triggers a few showers from midday into the afternoon.