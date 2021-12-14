WATCH: Warming up again; could Syracuse break another record?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –Winter remains on hiatus across Central New York this week as temperatures stay above normal.

OVERNIGHT:

Some high clouds drift across Central new York’s sky during the night.

It will be a bit frosty too tonight with lows in the 20s to around 30. However, remember our normal low is around 23 degrees.

WEDNESDAY:

Warmer air is trying to make a surge back toward Central New York starting Wednesday.

As this warmth heads east toward us we expect an increase in clouds in the morning and even some light rain showers to develop later in the afternoon (after 1 or 2) that may begin as a little wintry mix across the higher terrain near the Tug Hill and Adirondacks.

Even with the clouds and showers developing we should still manage to rise to near 50 Wednesday afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A few rain showers are expected to start Wednesday night, but it should turn drier after midnight. It’s a breezy and mild night with lows likely not dropping any lower than the low to mid 40s and probably rise well into the 40s to around 50 by daybreak Thursday!

THURSDAY:

A warm front moves through Central New York Wednesday night and that puts us in another unseasonably mild air mass for Thursday. In fact, it appears we could end up as warm, if not warmer than this past Saturday! We are going for a temperature in the low to mid 60s which would shatter the record high of the day of 55 degrees set in 1971.

There will be gusty south-southwest breeze Thursday but thankfully not as strong as over the weekend along with a few rain showers from time to time.

FRIDAY:

Brisk and cooler (still above average) with more sunshine returning thanks to high pressure building in to end the week.

Our next chance for snow doesn’t come until Saturday at the earliest as we watch a storm tracking into the Northeast.