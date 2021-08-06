WATCH: Warmth, humidity and scattered storms highlight weekend forecast

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:

High pressure is beginning to loosen its grip on Central New York and we will start to see the effects starting tonight.

First, clouds are on the increase and for a few hours around midnight there could even be a few light showers sneaking through.

With the extra cloud cover we expect temperatures to only drop into the 60s tonight.

SATURDAY:

The weekend is looking not too bad with plenty of dry time but there will be chances for showers and storms. A weakening cold front is expected to try to push in from the northwest late Saturday. That helps to spark a few scattered showers and storms from Saturday afternoon and evening.

Before any storms get a chance to form, we will have plenty of time to warm with hazy sunshine. Temperatures should manage to reach the mid to upper 80s.

SUNDAY:

The front approaching us Saturday gets hung up across Northern New York Sunday which is still close enough to be the trigger for a few more scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Again, there looks to be a good amount of dry time as well.

The warm weather continues Sunday, but the atmosphere is just a bit ‘cooler’ than Saturday. We are thinking we are mainly in the mid-80s.

Get used to the warmth and humidity for much of next week. There will likely be several days where Syracuse makes a run at 90 degrees!