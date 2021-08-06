WATCH: Warmth, humidity and scattered storms highlight weekend forecast

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:

High pressure is beginning to loosen its grip on Central New York and we will start to see the effects starting tonight.

First, clouds are on the increase and for a few hours around midnight there could even be a few light showers sneaking through.

With the extra cloud cover we expect temperatures to only drop into the 60s tonight.

SATURDAY:

The weekend is looking not too bad with plenty of dry time but there will be chances for showers and storms. A weakening cold front is expected to try to push in from the northwest late Saturday. That helps to spark a few scattered showers and storms from Saturday afternoon and evening.

Before any storms get a chance to form, we will have plenty of time to warm with hazy sunshine. Temperatures should manage to reach the mid to upper 80s.

SUNDAY:

The front approaching us Saturday gets hung up across Northern New York Sunday which is still close enough to be the trigger for a few more scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.  Again, there looks to be a good amount of dry time as well.

The warm weather continues Sunday, but the atmosphere is just a bit ‘cooler’ than Saturday.  We are thinking we are mainly in the mid-80s.

Get used to the warmth and humidity for much of next week.  There will likely be several days where Syracuse makes a run at 90 degrees!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

Humidity

Humidity

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

UV Index

UV Index

Future of 81

Storm Team Summer Outlook

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area