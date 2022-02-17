SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Changes are coming and they will take place quickly.

At a glance:

Steady rain tapers after midnight

Potential for minor flooding

Wintry mix of ice, then snow overnight

Much colder Friday with snow showers

THURSDAY NIGHT:

By midnight we have changes on our doorstep. Cold air rushes in, dropping our temperatures from the 50s into the 40s and 30s. This drop in temperature brings a precipitation change to freezing rain and sleet. A minimal glazing of ice is possible before changing over to snow.

FRIDAY MORNING:

Flash freezing is possible. Treat any wet surface as is it were ice.

We are waking up to snow showers. Snow accumulation will be minor.

The wind is still gusty and of course our temperatures are much colder. Back into the freezer we go!

FRIDAY AFTERNOON:

Temperatures hold in the 20s during the day. Wind chills will hold in the low teens.

Lake effect snow showers continue through lunchtime before tapering ahead of our next round of snow this weekend.

WEEKEND:

A quick moving system brings widespread snow showers Saturday. Some squalls and reduced visibility will be possible. The wind ramps back up as well with gusts past 30 mph.

Sunday is the pick day! Sunshine returns and temperatures are back near 40.