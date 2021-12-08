WATCH: Will lake effect be around for Thursday morning’s commute?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

A band of lake effect makes its way south into Oswego County and eventually the Syracuse area overnight. The band crosses the Thruway and Syracuse and ends up in the Finger Lakes around sunrise before the band tapers off.

An additional coating to an inch or so of snow is expected for many Wednesday night, but up to 2 to 4 inches is possible in the most persistent lake snow in parts of Oswego, Northern Cayuga, Southwestern Tug Hill and maybe far Northern Onondaga counties. Roads become snow covered and slick but improve by the Thursday morning commute.

THURSDAY:

Other than a few flurries to start the day, especially south of Syracuse and the Thruway the weather looks quiet.

There should be some sun in the morning, but clouds quickly begin to increase by late morning.

Highs on Thursday top out in the mid-30s making it the last of our ‘cool’ days for a while.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

A push of milder air trying to move in will likely trigger a little snow and maybe a touch of wintry mix near midnight Thursday night but should depart by Friday morning. There may be a coating to an inch of snow, and maybe even a glazing of ice in spots. Most areas, thankfully, end up above freezing by sunrise Friday morning so it looks your commute looks ok.

Lows drop into upper 20s to low 30s Thursday night, but behind the first of two warm fronts to come through readings rise to near 45 Friday afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky to end the week.





WEEKEND:

A strong storm system moving northwest of the area will result in a windy and damp start to the weekend with record warmth possible!

A strong cold front is slated to move through the region Saturday afternoon with some rain and possibly an embedded t-storm. Temperatures will tumble from the upper 50s and low 60s back into the 40s to round out the day.