WATCH: Will rain cause any travel problems Thanksgiving?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

OVERNIGHT:

No travel concerns for overnight! We see increasing clouds and it isn’t as cold. Lows are closer to 30 instead of the teens and single digits. In fact, temperatures may bottom out shortly after midnight then slowly rise after that as clouds thicken.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING):

On Thanksgiving Day, we end up with more clouds in Central New York ahead of an approaching cold front. Despite the clouds, it is still a mild November day with highs in the upper 40s.

While we think the best chance for rain comes Thursday night, a few showers may sneak in during the afternoon just as you are getting ready to walk off the Thanksgiving dinner.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Scattered rain showers are with us for most of the night. Temperatures stay above freezing until early Friday morning when a cold front comes through.

FRIDAY:

A cold front is passing through by dawn. This changes the rain showers to snow showers and we also have a gusty wind.

The majority of the snow activity is east of Lake Ontario during the morning. With strong winds, visibilities will be reduced, and wind chills are going to be in the 20s.

Midday, a trough of low pressure passes through. What this does is cause snow showers to drift south through the Syracuse area. As you travel through watch for changeable road conditions because of the falling snow and gusty winds.

During the evening, snow showers are around Syracuse and areas southeast of Lake Ontario. It’s still blustery. If you’re going to any tree lightings, you’re going to want the hats, gloves, heavy jackets and hot cocoa. Winds chills are dropping into the teens during the evening. At least the weather will make it look festive!

During the day, accumulations will range from 1-3” for most. There will be a bit more across the Tug Hill.

Snow continues, mainly south and west of Syracuse Friday night. This will cause additional accumulations.

If you have travels plans that take you further than CNY Friday, here’s a look at the regional forecast.