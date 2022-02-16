SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Mild, rain and possible flooding Thursday. Oh, then the rain changes over to ice and snow. Talk about a weather whiplash!

WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT:

Wednesday night is windy and mild with temperatures remaining in the 40s for most! There probably will be a few rain showers moving in towards morning too, especially north and west of Syracuse.

Our snowpack around CNY is shrinking, and it’s about to shrink even more as the storm system brings more spring warmth and plenty of moisture our way.

What we have:

As of Wednesday evening, the snow depth at the Syracuse airport was 2”. The Tug Hill and the higher elevations south of Syracuse have a foot plus. This snow contains about 2” worth of water.

Factor that in with the ice that has formed on the local lakes and streams, and we could be dealing with at least minor flooding by the end of the week. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Flood Watch for all of Central New York Thursday into Friday.

What we’re watching:

Thursday’s system is going to bring moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico. This means warmth, higher dew points, and a gusty southerly breezy.

By Thursday morning some rain showers are around, which should only become more widespread during the day. A strong cold front will change the rain to a wintry mix by late Thursday night, then to snow by sunrise Friday.

A widespread 0.50-1.0” of rain is likely with some areas seeing a bit more.

Back into the freezer by Friday:

Rain likely transitions to some sleet and freezing rain before it turns to all snow early Friday with temperatures nose diving into the 20s by daybreak.

This can cause untreated surfaces to ice up! When heading out to work and school Friday morning, be careful and watch out for slick spots, especially on secondary roads, bridges, parking lots, and sidewalks.

A light accumulation of snow about 1-4” is expected between late Thursday night and midday Friday, but significant accumulations are not expected. Temperatures stay I the 20s Friday with gusty northwest winds providing wind chills in the single digits and teens.