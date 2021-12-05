WATCH: Winds ramp up in CNY. How strong do they get?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SUNDAY:

Other than a few lake effect snow showers/flurries north of Syracuse, east of Lake Ontario in the morning, most, if not all of Sunday looks to be dry.

The rest of the day there will be plenty of clouds around but expect some breaks to sunshine.

Temperatures manage to warm into the 40s today, a bit above normal, and for the time being the winds remain light.

SUNDAY NIGHT – MONDAY:

Late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night we will be watching a storm approaching the Northeast that likely provides CNY with a gusty wind again, mostly rain, and a shot of milder air briefly.

Winds are expected to increase Sunday night out of the east shifting to the south overnight behind a warm front. Temperatures may start off in the 30s Sunday evening, but during the night readings will rise well into the 40s to around 50 come dawn Monday! Behind the warm front, not only will temperatures go up, but so too will the winds. Winds are expected to become gusty with 40+ mph gusts developing overnight Sunday night, especially across the higher terrain.

Right now it appears the strongest winds in CNY will be located up around the Tug Hill and Watertown areas hence and High Wind Warning has been issued there with Wind Advisories up for most of the rest of Central New York.

Winds stay very gusty Monday with gusts over 40 or even 50 mph at times, especially Monday afternoon and evening! This could cause some property damage and do harm to some of the Christmas decorations.

So be sure to tie the light decorations down or bring them inside if possible before Sunday night.

We are also expecting at least scattered rain showers to develop Sunday night too.

MONDAY:

Monday begins windy, mild and damp with rain showers becoming more numerous come the midday and afternoon due to a strong cold front swinging through at this time. There may even be a bit of thunder with a few damaging wind gusts accompanying the front.

Temperatures will peak well into the 50s for most Monday morning/midday before tumbling back into low to mid 40s by sunset.

Any rain showers could very well end as a little snow, especially over the higher terrain late Monday afternoon/evening. Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most, but a light accumulation is probable over the hills.

MONDAY NIGHT – TUESDAY:

It stays windy and turns much colder Monday night into Tuesday with a band of accumulating lake snow expected to develop east of Lake Ontario, north of Syracuse.

The winter feel returns Monday night into Tuesday as lows drop into the 20s Monday night and highs struggle to make the low to mid 30s Tuesday. Also, due to winds remaining gusty wind chills will drop into the teens Monday night and likely get no higher than the 20s Tuesday!