WATCH: Windy and milder with a few mainly rain showers this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Here are a handful of snowfall reports around CNY from the quick hit of snow Tuesday morning:

THIS AFTERNOON:

A quieter, milder afternoon is in store for CNY with just a few rain showers, a gusty south wind. Highs for much of CNY Tuesday will range from the upper 30s to mid-40s with a gusty south wind that will make it feel cooler.

Winds will be strongest on Tuesday across the Watertown area into the Tug Hill region where gusts could reach 50 mph at times where there is a Wind Advisory in effect until 5 pm this evening. These winds will probably cause a little blowing and drifting snow and maybe a few power outages.

TONIGHT:

It will turn colder later tonight thanks to another cold front expected to move through. As the air turns colder late tonight there will be a band of lake effect snow developing southeast of Lake Ontario near and just north of Syracuse. Lows will be in the mid-20s to 30. An inch or two of snow with locally higher amounts is possible by dawn Wednesday southeast of Lake Ontario which could very well include the Syracuse area.

WEDNESDAY:

The band of lake snow around Syracuse to start the day will likely make a clean sweep across CNY as a front drops south through the region. Another coating to 2 or 3 inches is possible Wednesday morning before the band drops out of the area. It will be brisk and colder Wednesday with highs around 30 and wind chills will be in the teens and 20s.