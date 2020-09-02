WATCH: Windy and muggy with sct. showers and a few storms this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

We are watching a weakening cold front approach CNY today. Scattered showers and a few storms will be around with the best chance of any storms occurring between 3 and 8 pm.

Any storm that develops late afternoon into the evening will have the potential to become strong with gusty, possibly damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain. We are not expecting widespread severe weather this afternoon/evening, but a couple storms could turn severe. More clouds than not will prevent temperatures from rising too much which should help limit any severe storm activity.

There will also be a little hazy sun at times with a gusty southwest wind which will send even muggier air into the area. Highs will be in the low 80s for most this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Scattered showers and a few storms will taper from west to east Wednesday evening so that by 9 or 10 most of the showers/storms should be out of CNY. Also, watch out for areas of fog to develop late Wednesday night as winds settle and the sky clears some. Lows will be near 65.

LATE WEEK:

It will be a little less muggy Thursday with more sun expected Thursday compared to what we see on Wednesday. Towards sunset Thursday evening there could be a shower/storm out ahead of another stronger cold front that will be moving through late Thursday night. Highs on Thursday will be up near 85 before cooler changes take place to round out the week.

Stay tuned for updates regarding the end of the week and holiday weekend coming up.