WATCH: Windy, scattered snow, rain and graupel (ice pellet) showers this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A strong cold front has blown through CNY with heavy rain and gusty winds upwards of 40 mph and the precipitation even ended as a little snow and graupel (ice pellets).

THIS AFTERNOON:

It will be a blustery/gusty afternoon with scattered mainly snow showers mixed in with some sunshine. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Temperatures will be within a few degrees of 40 for much of the afternoon, but the gusty west-northwest wind will make the air feel more like the 20s and low 30s.

TONIGHT – WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Cold air will deepen across CNY tonight on a west-northwest flow. This will help produce some lake snow east-southeast of Lake Ontario this evening. Then, a trough of low pressure will push into the region near or just after midnight acting as a focal point for the snow band to get better organized and move the band of snow south into the Central and Eastern Finger Lakes overnight into Wednesday morning.

How much snow could fall from this unusual late-April lake snow band? A coating to 2 or 3 inches of snow is expected for many, including the Greater Syracuse area tonight into Wednesday morning. Roads may get slick and sloppy in spots tonight into the start of Wednesday too as temperatures drop into the 20s. So be mindful of this if you will be traveling late tonight into the first part of Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Lake snow showers should taper off pretty quickly Wednesday morning as high pressure and drier air slowly build in. Despite having some breaks of sunshine develop Wednesday afternoon, readings will struggle to rise into the lower 40s (the normal high is 60 degrees) with wind chills mainly in the 20s and low 30s most of the day! Brrrr!!

LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING:

Thanks to gusty west-northwest winds of 30 to 45 mph the National Weather Service out of Buffalo has issued a Lakeshore Flood Warning through tonight. The strong winds will create high wave action leading to some lakeshore flooding and probably at least a little erosion of the shoreline too.